Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Arthur Johnny Scott
SCOTT

John Arthur

November 9, 2020

John "Johnny" Arthur Scott, 83, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ercell Bake and Edison Scott; brother, Harless Scott; sisters, Helen Jean Anderson and Hettie Hammed.

John is survived by his brothers, Arnold Scott and Ron Scott (Faye); daughters, Suzanne Rawley (Stewart) and Mary Beth Gregg (Rick); five grandchildren, Erin Boyd (Adam), Lindsay Mujacic (Rusko), Taylor Rawley, Eric Gregg (Cassandra), Ethan Gregg; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

John's family would like to thank the staff of Richfield Recovery and Care Center for their wonderful care.

A private celebration of his life is planned. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.