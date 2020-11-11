Stephen
Etherton
February 16, 1955
November 8, 2020
Stephen Etherton, 65, of Shenandoah, passed away on November 8, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 16, 1955, in Murphysboro, Ill., the son of the late Lawrence and Virginia Arbeiter Etherton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Patrick White.
Stephen always made time to share his knowledge and teach his family the finer things in life. He was the best fishing buddy anyone could ask for and he was a relentless fan and supporter of his children. He never hesitated to brave the elements to watch his daughters play softball. Stephen overcame insurmountable obstacles throughout his life and set the example for others to follow. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Southern Illinois University and he spent the last ten years employed with the Library of Congress. His honor, humility, and work ethic leave a lasting legacy.
On March 16, 1984, he married Donna Etherton who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Lindsay Etherton and Lacey Etherton and husband, Nathan Sampson; brother, Bradley Etherton and wife, Denise; sister, Carolyn Taylor; grandchildren, Elijah Sampson, Ashby Sampson, Colton White, and Nakota White, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. A private service will be held at his homeplace underneath the willow tree, where he will be buried at a later date.
The family would like to thank Legacy Hospice for their care and support during this time.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 11, 2020.