JOHNSON
Frances
November 8, 2020
Frances Johnson, 90, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in her home in Salem, Virginia.
She is survived by her daughter, Pat; and six grandchildren, Samuel and Shannon Shelton, Michael and Marcus Hodges, Tonya Shelton, and Charlotte Shelton White.
She leaves her special niece, Linda Smith, and nephew, Carson Wallin, who gave such love and kindness. We thank you both.
Frances was preceded in death by her spouse, Albert; her son, Charles Shelton; and eight siblings.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 11, 2020.