Fleeman
Phyllis Maxine Williams
June 2, 1942
November 8, 2020
Phyllis Maxine Williams Fleeman, 78, of Pearisburg, departed this life to enter into her Heavenly Home on November 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of Carilion Giles Community Hospital. Born in Maybrook, Va., on June 2, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Everett and Sylvia Weiss Williams.
Phyllis graduated as a Corncutter from Pembroke High School. She spent her life loving her family, making everything that she touched glow in beauty. She also, served faithfully beside her husband as the bookkeeper for Fleeman Plumbing. She practiced her faith in faithful attendance at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Charles Fleeman of Pearisburg; her son, Chuck Fleeman and wife, Debbie, of Princeton; her daughters, Cindy Ratcliffe and husband, Rick, of Narrows, and Barbara Ann Raines and husband, Sherman, of Ripplemead; grandchildren, Ricky Ratcliffe and wife, Stephanie, Rachel Fleeman and fiancée, Ryan Gilmer, and Michael Perdue and his wife, Kayla; great-grandchildren, Richard, Kaden, Ryan, Reed, Cameron, Hayley, Aiden, Rayden, and Jaxon; a sister, Jackie Caldwell; and a brother, Marshall Williams.
There will be a funeral service conducted on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 7 p.m. in Riverview Baptist Church, 219 Big Stony Creek Rd., Ripplemead, Va., with Shahn Wilburn officiating. The family will receive friends at Riverview Baptist Church from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November, 11, 2020.
. The Staff of Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke are honored to be serving the Fleeman family.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 11, 2020.