Henderson Sr.John ThomasNovember 8, 2020John Thomas Henderson Sr., 63, of Roanoke, passed away on November 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Henderson and Delores Jones; his maternal grandmother, Gladys Wilkins; and paternal grandmother, Viola Henderson.Survivors include, his wife, Janice "Daiane" Henderson; three sons, John Jr., Johnathan, and Joshua Henderson; three daughters, Jessica, Jazmin and June Henderson, six grandchildren, six sisters, four brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020, 2 p.m. with family visitation at 1:30 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral Home. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park.Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.