WhitlockPatricia GayeNovember 10, 2020Patricia Gaye Whitlock, age 57, passed away on November 10, 2020, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. She was predeceased by her father, William "Willie" Whitlock; and grandparents, William and Alene Hale and Frank and Lena Whitlock.Patricia is survived by her mother, Betty Hale Whitlock; brothers, David and wife, Carrie Whitlock, of Christiansburg, Bob and wife, Kim Whitlock, of Jacksonville, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Chris and Jessica Whitlock, Josh and Morgan Whitlock, Hannah and Jaci Whitlock, Ashlyn and James Winn and Alyssa Whitlock; and special friend, Linda Alls Vaught.There will be no service at this time due to the Corona Virus. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.