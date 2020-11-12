MCGEORGE
Robert Hunt
January 5, 1932
November 7, 2020
Robert "Bobby" Hunt McGeorge, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at The Park Oak Grove Senior Living.
Bobby was born on January 5, 1932 and was one of eight children born to William Wesley Sr. and Erma Virginia Craghead McGeorge. He was also predeceased by three sisters and three brothers, Nancy McGeorge, Peggy M. Powell (Gordon), Jacqueline M. Hadden (Bill), W.W. "Buddy" McGeorge Jr. (Roselle), Richard "Dick" T. McGeorge (Alice), and Paul McGeorge (Joyce); one niece; and one nephew.
Bobby is survived by one sister, Emogene M. Hess of Roanoke, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Bobby was a graduate of Jefferson High School and Virginia Tech. He served in the United States Army and worked for many years at Lipes Pharmacy.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 12, 2020.