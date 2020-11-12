SHAW
Patrick Lee
March 26, 1980
November 9, 2020
Patrick Lee Shaw, 40, of Lynchburg, Virginia, went to be with his Savior on Monday, November 9, 2020, following a courageous eight-year battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Vivian and Gertrude Page; his paternal grandfather, Lee Shaw; his aunt, Carolyn Page Boyd; uncle, Bobby Boyd; and uncle, Robert Blackwell.
Patrick is survived by his wife of 12 years, Emily Elizabeth (nee Whiddon) Shaw; his parents, Lloyd Bruce Shaw and Connie Marie Shaw of Floyd, Virginia; his sister, Elizabeth Shaw Sheets (Ryan) of Roanoke, Virginia; his paternal grandmother, Marilyn Shaw; numerous extended family members and friends; and his beloved dog, Huckleberry.
He was born on March 26, 1980, in Roanoke, Virginia. Patrick attended school in Roanoke at Green Valley Elementary, Hidden Valley Junior High School and graduated from Cave Spring High School in 1998. Patrick went on to study at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he earned a degree in Religion with a concentration in Christian Ministries in 2015.
He met his best friend and the love of his life, Emily, at First Baptist Church in Roanoke, Virginia. The couple was married in a beautiful oceanside ceremony in St. Augustine, Florida, on June 21, 2008. Patrick and Emily later made their home in Lynchburg, Virginia, the home of their alma mater Liberty University. Patrick loved all things Liberty and was an avid Flames fan. He was honored to be personally encouraged during his cancer battle by the Liberty University basketball team and coaches.
Patrick had a passion for mission work as evidenced by his chosen career path. His ministry began by serving as a church youth minister. During that time, he embarked on a mission trip to Armenia, a country and people which he talked about and loved for the remainder of his life.
After working for a period of time at Liberty University, Patrick found his true calling through his work with World Help, a faith-based humanitarian organization that exists to serve the physical and spiritual needs of people in impoverished communities around the world. Patrick was honored to have the role of inventory specialist in humanitarian aid with World Help and was fully supportive of this mission. He was always eager to share with others about the work of the organization and was thankful for the enduring generosity, support, and encouragement he received from his coworkers.
Patrick was a thoughtful, encouraging, loving and enthusiastic Christian, husband, son, brother, friend, and coworker. No matter his circumstances, Patrick was always filled with joy. While he will be deeply missed by all those who knew him, we celebrate that Patrick is now healed in Heaven.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24018. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Bedrock Church, 402 E. Main Street, Bedford, Virginia 24523. The service will be streamed live on Patrick's Facebook page. Burial will follow at Lee Cemetery, behind Tuggles Gap Baptist Church located at 16247 Woolwine Highway, Woolwine, Virginia 24185.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Patrick's heart for others, donations may be made to World Help at https://worldhelp.net/donate/
or P.O. Box 501, Forest, VA 24551. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 12, 2020.