Almeida
Margaret Hill
November 9, 2020
Margaret Hill Almeida, 68, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Bernard and Nona Davis Hill; a sister, Nancy Wade; and a brother-in-law, Joe Copenhaver.
Surviving are her son, Jason Foster; sister, Delilah (Dee) Copenhaver; and a brother, David (Shirley) Church.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 366-0707.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 12, 2020.