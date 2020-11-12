MUSE
Robert K.
November 10, 2020
Robert K. "Bobby" Muse, 80, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Lorraine Muse.
Bobby served as Air Police in the United States Air Force and retired from General Electric after 33 years of service.
Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn and Kenneth Anderson; nephew, Kenneth Anderson Jr. and wife, Beverly; niece, Jennifer Crozier and husband, Brooks; and great-nieces and nephews, Matthew Anderson and wife, Taylor, Ellen Boeji and husband, Brad, Jamie Crozier, Mark Anderson, and Emily Anderson.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 noon on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Salem with Father Ken Shuping officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 12, 2020.