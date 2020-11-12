Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert K. Bobby Muse
MUSE

Robert K.

November 10, 2020

Robert K. "Bobby" Muse, 80, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Lorraine Muse.

Bobby served as Air Police in the United States Air Force and retired from General Electric after 33 years of service.

Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn and Kenneth Anderson; nephew, Kenneth Anderson Jr. and wife, Beverly; niece, Jennifer Crozier and husband, Brooks; and great-nieces and nephews, Matthew Anderson and wife, Taylor, Ellen Boeji and husband, Brad, Jamie Crozier, Mark Anderson, and Emily Anderson.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 noon on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Salem with Father Ken Shuping officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.