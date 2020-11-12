Anderson
Jewell Kemper
November 10, 2020
Jewell Kemper Anderson, 79, of Covington, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at her residence.
Surviving are her daughter, Robin Wright and her husband, Ryan, of Salem; one granddaughter, Raven Jewel Craig of Salem; three step grandchildren, Camryan Wright, Nathan Wright, and Lillian Wright, all of Roanoke; one sister, Betty Kemper; two bothers-in-law, Sam Anderson of Columbus, Ohio, and Ralph Anderson of Covington; one sister-in-law, Judy Anderson of Hot Springs; a number of nieces and nephews to include a special nephew, Butch Kemper and wife, Lana and a special niece, Vicky Reed and husband, Steve, all of Covington.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Alleghany Memorial Park with the Rev. Dan Gillette officiating.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Mrs. Anderson's name to the Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24016.
The online guest registration is available at arrittfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 12, 2020.