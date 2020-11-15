Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frances Mae Thomas Gray
Gray

Frances Mae Thomas

November 8, 2020

Frances Mae Thomas Gray passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 92. Fran now joins her husband, Harry F. Gray Jr.; her parents, Samuel and Anna Thomas; and brothers, Edward, Willow, and Steven Thomas.

Left behind to honor her memory are son, Clifford Gray and wife, Rochelle; daughter, Cynthia Gray and husband, Jerry Caldwell; grandchildren, Taylor Renfroe and Sarah Gray; sister, Mabel Garvey, many cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends.

Fran, pictured above posing with her World War II Victory Garden, was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1964 the Nickel-Plate Norfolk & Western merger brought the family to Roanoke. Fran was retired from Roanoke City Schools, where she cooked for the children of Preston Park Elementary. She was a gifted quilter and seamstress, as well as an amazing Italian chef. Fran always made sure no one ever left her house hungry.

Fran loved to listen to classical music and opera, so in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to her favorite radio station, WVTF.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
I always loved your stories about your mother, it was evident you two had a great relationship, full of humor and warmth. Wishing you and your family Peace and happy memories.
Linda Pharis
November 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about Aunt Frannie. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Dani Schade
November 14, 2020
You are in my prayers.
Ben Martin
November 14, 2020
They were a hoot!!
J. T.
November 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 12, 2020
November 12, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
November 15, 2020