Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mr Daniel Joseph "Big Dan" Smith III
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
SMITH III

Daniel Joseph

May 5, 1959

November 10, 2020

Daniel Joseph Smith III, "Big Dan," 61, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center, in Salem.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, in Salem.

A celebration of Dan's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, following visitation, in the funeral home chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Dan you'll be missed at your hangout.
steve
Friend
November 12, 2020
So sorry to hear about Danny. We talked with him many times when he was out walking his dog. A wonderful guy. He will be missed.
Melissa Fobare
November 12, 2020
a loved one
November 12, 2020
Hey neighbor, I'm going to miss you. Adam, my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Andrea Jenks
Friend
November 12, 2020