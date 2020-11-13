SMITH III
Daniel Joseph
May 5, 1959
November 10, 2020
Daniel Joseph Smith III, "Big Dan," 61, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center, in Salem.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, in Salem.
A celebration of Dan's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, following visitation, in the funeral home chapel.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 13, 2020.