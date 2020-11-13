Lynch
Carol Alice
March 13, 1947
November 10, 2020
Carol Alice Nutter Lynch, age 73 of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of Carol's life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Pastor Kevin Smith officiating. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m.
.
Memorial contributions may be made to League for Animal Protection, PO Box 561, Fincastle, Virginia 24090.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 13, 2020.