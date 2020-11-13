TAYLOR
Martha "Jo"
November 8, 2020
Martha "Jo" Taylor, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, continued her life's journey to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, John F. Taylor; her parents, Mr. W.B. "Bill" and Effie Lee Matlock; her sisters, Betty Barrett and Thelma Falin; and her brother, James Matlock.
Surviving is her son, Darryl Taylor (Pat); her daughter, Shelia Lovern (Red Booth); grandchildren, Traci Johnson (Gary), John Taylor (Jackie), Jennifer Matthews (Josh), and Yancy Booth; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers; one sister; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends from Lipes Pharmacy and Cave Spring Church of the Brethren.
At her request, services are private. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 13, 2020.