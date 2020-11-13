EPPERLY JR.
Frank Fleming
May 24, 1938
November 11, 2020
Frank Fleming Epperly Jr., 82, of Moneta, Virginia, passed from this world on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was home surrounded by family.
Born on May 24, 1938, Frank was the eldest child of Frank Fleming Epperly and Marie Turman Epperly. Frank met the love of his life while pitching horseshoes in Goodview. Soon after that meeting Frank and Nadine Stump Epperly were married. They were always together at sporting events, livestock shows, auctions and in their living room entertaining guests.
Frank preached his funeral by how he lived. He was a Godly man who knew his Lord and Savior. He did not have to recite scripture, though he could, he lived it.
Frank was a member of Saunders Grove Church of the Brethren where he served as deacon. Frank was known for his kind heart, always willing to help anyone. He opened his home to many who needed a safe place, a meal, a friend or a father figure. He was easy to smile and had words of encouragement for all.
Frank worked at American Bridge Works, N & W Railroad and farmed to provide for his family. Though he worked long hours he always had time to attend his children and grandchildren's livestock and sporting events. Frank also owned and operated Walnut Creek Auction Service.
He enjoyed auctioneering. His favorite sales were those with cattle which led him to pursue his dream of running a livestock market. In 1985 he and family purchased the Springlake Farm main headquarters. The following year they formed the Springlake Livestock Corporation which built Springlake Livestock Market. Frank oversaw the construction, served as manager, on the Board and auctioneer. He gave several young auctioneers an opportunity to develop their skills.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, and a half-sister, Sylvia Spangler.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Nadine; sons, Albert Epperly (Susan) and Eddie Epperly (Cindy); and daughter, Edria Wimmer (Chris), who cared for her father the past years; his brother, Sheldon Epperly; sisters, Ann Ferrell (George), Linda Bowles, and Gloria Epperly; sister-in-law, Lois Slocum; and numerous nieces and nephews. His true legacy lives on in his grandson's Joe Epperly (Kelly), Will Epperly (Ally), and Hunter Wimmer (Kandace). Each cherished time with their Pa. His great-grandson, Zeke, did not meet him but will learn about him through family memories.
The family would like to thank his health care workers, Centra Hospice, Bedford Memorial Hospital for their wonderful care of Frank over the past few years.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Pastor Glenn Stevens will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a contribution to Saunders Grove Church of the Brethren in memory of Frank. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 13, 2020.