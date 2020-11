TerrySharon Ellen CaseyNovember 8, 2020EDEN, N.C.Ms. Sharon Ellen Casey Terry, formerly of Roanoke, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020.Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Williams Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered at www.johnsonandsonscare.com