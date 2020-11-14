Haney
James Graden
November 24, 1947
November 11, 2020
James Graden "Buddy" Haney, 72, of Riner, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Buddy was born on November 24, 1947 to James Burton and Annie Elizabeth Haney of Blacksburg, Va. who precede him in death. He was also preceded in death by brother-in-law, Harry Alls; and an infant son.
Buddy was a long-time faithful employee of Poly-Scientific (currently MOOG Components) in Blacksburg where he worked for more than 45 years as Shipping Supervisor before retirement in 2015. He served nine years in a local Virginia National Guard unit and later held membership in Stuart's Horse Artillery Camp #1784, SCV on the service of his great-grandfather Thomas Davis.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Aldridge Haney; sons, Chris Haney of Roseland, Va. and Alex Haney of Denver, Colo.; sisters, Mary Alls of Blacksburg and Ella Sue Moore (Albert) of Mechanicsville, Va.; nieces, Wanda Alls of Christiansburg, Deborah Moore of Mechanicsville and Diane Alexander (Brian) of Richmond; nephew, Randall Alls (Becky) of Pilot, Va.; and great-niece, Crystal Wharton (Jerry) of Blacksburg, as well as his Aldridge family.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Ryan Gentzler and RN Kelly Phillips of the Emily Couric Cancer Center Hematology and Oncology Department at the University of Virginia whose special care of Buddy facilitated a five-year battle with cancer. We would also like to thank Dr. Heather Brooks and the nursing staff at Lewis-Gale Blue Ridge Cancer Center for their special care during his treatments. Also, we are thankful to Cindy's Companion Service for the helpful care given to Buddy in his last few days.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Restvale Cemetery with Pastor Kenny Farley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel.
Flowers are appreciated, although donations to the Floyd County Rescue Squad or American Cancer Society
would be appreciated as well.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, masks are required inside of the funeral home for those wishing to attend services. Please remember that seating is limited. The family has also requested that masks be worn at the graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 14, 2020.