Obenshain
Cary William
November 12, 2020
Cary William Obenshain, 73, of Fincastle, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, VA 24066. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 14, 2020.