BoitnottSusan A.August 30, 1932November 9, 2020Susan A. Boitnott, 88, widow of James L. Boitnott, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to, and more information found at www.simpsonfuneral.com . Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.