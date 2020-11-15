Menu
James Wayne Belcher
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1939
DIED
October 23, 2020
Belcher

James Wayne

Talk it Over With God

You're worried and troubled about everything.

Wondering and fearing what tomorrow will bring-

You long to tell someone for you feel so alone.

But your friends are all burdened with cares of their own-

There is only one place and only one friend

Who is never too busy and you can always depend

That He will be waiting with arms open wide

To hear all your troubles that you came to confide-

For the heavenly Father will always be there

When you seek Him and find Him at the Alter of Prayer.

Helen Steiner Rice

As the family of James Wayne Belcher continues to Talk It Over With God, we are at the Altar of Prayer thanking God for:

*Calls, Texts, Cards and Church Communications sharing sympathy and encouragement

*Food items and monetary gifts as added blessings for our strength and well being

*Floral arrangements that signaled renewed life

*Visits to console and comfort

*Prayers (spoken and unspoken) ministering to us as we look to God for Healing and Restoration.

To God Be the Glory!

The Belchers, The Grays, and The Claytors
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
15 Entries
Dr. Belcher and Family,

The spirit of a loving heart will live in memory. May you take comfort in the sweet memories of a beautiful life. May God grant you peace in the home going of James. I will remember him as a respected humble gentleman.

With Sympathy, Angeline Long Jones
November 2, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends due to this time of sorrow. Karen it have been many years since we've seen each other. I hope you and your mother are doing well. We never forgotten you all (Ms. Jones}. May God be with you and the family..Trust in the Lord to bring you comfort..
Pamela Griffin
Acquaintance
November 2, 2020
Dr Belcher and family so sorry to hear of James [as all his class mates called him} passing. You have our prayers and sympathy. Remembering the good times we shared. Love to all.
John and Shirlene Mease
JOHN MEASE
Friend
November 2, 2020
Deacon Belcher Thank-you for your service of serving the Lord as a Deacon.
I remembered as a child you would Always bring us potato chips to the house in Elliston I really enjoyed your company and you always had a smile on your face
We had some good times at the Rally’s
In Elliston at First Baptist Church drinking
Grape soda’s and eating Chocolate Cake
You always made us laugh Thankyou for
The memories Uncle James Rest In Peace
Your Nephew Bobby.

Robert Henry Saunders Jr.
Family
November 2, 2020
May the Spirit of Christ strengthen your hearts and give you peace during this trying time.
Dr. Carl Bentley
November 2, 2020
Dr. Belcher praying God's blessings and comfort to you and your family.
Students-Maxwell, Mauricia, -mother Rena Plummer
Friend
November 1, 2020
Keeping you close in caring thoughts and prayers.
Dr. Dolores Johns & Family
November 1, 2020
I pray God 's strength for you the family. May God continue to bless you all. Loving cousin Frankie Barton.
Frankie Barton
Family
November 1, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss . I know that you all have many wonderful and beautiful memories. Yet, I know that this must be a very difficult time for you all. Please know that the God of comfort wants to comfort you. When you have a quiet moment please read the following passages. (Psalms 94 : 17-19) (2 Thessalonians 2: 16-17)
L S
November 1, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
November 1, 2020
Sympathy and prayers to the entire Belcher family. May God continue to keep you in His care.
Connie (Witcher) Waddy
Family
November 1, 2020
Condolences to Garry and the Belcher family. May the blessings of God, your special memories of Richard and the love of friends and family help you through this sorrowful time.
Frances Corley and the Corley Family (Garry's in-laws)
October 31, 2020
Melva, grieved to learn of your husband's passing. We pray you and your family will cling to the good memories you have. Be strengthened, sustained and comforted as you seek the Lord.
Linda and James Kyle
October 28, 2020
We are sorry to hear about the death of your husband. May God be with you all during this difficult time.
Dianne Ross and Family- Rocky Mount,Va
October 26, 2020
RIP! Our blessings with the family! Thank you Jim!
James McWhorter
October 26, 2020