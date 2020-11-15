Belcher



James Wayne



Talk it Over With God



You're worried and troubled about everything.



Wondering and fearing what tomorrow will bring-



You long to tell someone for you feel so alone.



But your friends are all burdened with cares of their own-



There is only one place and only one friend



Who is never too busy and you can always depend



That He will be waiting with arms open wide



To hear all your troubles that you came to confide-



For the heavenly Father will always be there



When you seek Him and find Him at the Alter of Prayer.



Helen Steiner Rice



As the family of James Wayne Belcher continues to Talk It Over With God, we are at the Altar of Prayer thanking God for:



*Calls, Texts, Cards and Church Communications sharing sympathy and encouragement



*Food items and monetary gifts as added blessings for our strength and well being



*Floral arrangements that signaled renewed life



*Visits to console and comfort



*Prayers (spoken and unspoken) ministering to us as we look to God for Healing and Restoration.



To God Be the Glory!



The Belchers, The Grays, and The Claytors



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 15, 2020.