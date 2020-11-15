YatesRuth NorrisDecember 26, 1927November 12, 2020Ruth Norris Yates, 92, resident of Salem for 73 years, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1927, much loved daughter of Lewis Frank Norris and Betty Norris.Ruth was a devoted wife and loving mother who put God and family first in her life. As a devout Christian and long time member of Salem Baptist Church and West Salem Baptist Church,she was active in Women's Missionary Union, Home Missions Board, Sanctuary Choirs, Sunday School and church dinners. Ruth was a favorite Driver's Education teacher for Andrew Lewis High School and Salem High School. She was a volunteer at Lewis Gale Hospital for 12 years giving back to the community.Ruth was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 64 years, Clyde H. Yates, Principal in Roanoke County School system. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda and son-in-law, Tom Ferguson of New City, New York; her son, Larry and daughter-in-law, Christie Yates of Stephenson, Virginia; her beloved grandchildren, the Rev. Guy and Joy Ferguson of Auburn Hills, Mich., Robert and Holly Ferguson of Atlanta, Ga.; Zachary and Malia Yates, and great-granddaughter, Zoe Evelyn of Sterling, Virginia; Colby and Kristin Yates, and great-grandchildren, Easton, Ben, and Berkeley of Winchester, Va., Amanda Yates of Cross Junction, Va.; Peggy Phillips; dear sister, of Vinton, Va. Ruth was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters, Orville, Fred, Paul, Lucille, Frank Norris Jr., and Nadine.Ruth enjoyed homemaking, cooking large dinners for her family, sending cards as a ministry, supporting a large network of friends, and church work. Her family and friends cherished her.A private family funeral will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park led by Dr. Heath Rickman of Salem Baptist Church.