Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Lee Buford
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1934
DIED
November 12, 2020
Buford

Robert Lee

May 20, 1934

November 12, 2020

Robert Lee "Bob" Buford, 86, of Pulaski, peacefully departed his life on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born May 20, 1934 to the late Robert Hayes Buford and Mabel Elliot of Pulaski.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Greg Buford and sisters, Louvenia Hunt, Audrey Martin and Ruby Tate. Survivors include his nephews, nieces and loved ones.

He was an Army Veteran, known for his musical gifts through the years through Ferrum College Digital Library of Appalachia.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home, 248 Randolph Ave., Pulaski. Interment will be in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24016
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
November 15, 2020