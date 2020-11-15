Menu
Roanoke Times
Wayne R. Firebaugh
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Firebaugh

Wayne R.

October 17, 1937

November 13, 2020

Wayne Randolph "Fire" Firebaugh, 83, of Roanoke passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home, after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy E. and Ola Seay Firebaugh; four brothers and a sister.

Wayne was an Army veteran and a lifelong member of the Hollins Road Church of the Brethren. Wayne was retired from the A & P Grocery.

Surviving are his sister, Frances (Terry) Kirtley; special nephew-godchild, Chase Kirtley; longtime friend and caregiver, Tom Ruff; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Hollins Road Church of the Brethren, 2404 Hollins Road, NE, Roanoke, VA 24012.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. For those who prefer the service will be livestreamed via Simpson Funeral YouTube Channel by visiting simpsonfuneral.com. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2 until 6 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019-3810
Nov
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019-3810
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
Tom, We are so sorry for your loss. Wayne was always the life of the party, he will be deeply missed. Our thought and prayers are with you.
Mary Dee and Mark
November 15, 2020