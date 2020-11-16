Menu
Jerry Lee Akers
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
AKERS

Jerry Lee

May 2, 1955

November 13, 2020

Jerry Lee Akers, 65, of Salem, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Riverside Evangelical Methodist Church, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park, in Salem. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 16, 2020.
