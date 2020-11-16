JONES
Patricia Ellen Logan
November 14, 2020
Patricia Ellen Logan Jones from Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
She was predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Mary Logan, and a brother, Danny Logan.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Gary Jones; son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Denise Jones; and her grandson, Logan Jones.
She retired from Atlantic Mutual with 34 years of service and then faithfully cared for her aging mother until her passing only one year ago. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother.
A private family service will be held at Oakey's Vinton Chapel and she will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the American Cancer Society
or one of your favorite charities. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 16, 2020.