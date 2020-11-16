Bane
Shawn Michael
November 3, 2020
Shawn Michael Bane, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. To our Brother, Cousin, Nephew, Uncle and Brother-In-Law, you are loved and missed and will be remembered always.
The family of Shawn would like to thank Bently Woods and others for the continued support to Shawn and the family during this time.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Kendall Funeral Home for final expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke will be serving the family of Shawn Michael Bane.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 16, 2020.