Waldron
Glenna Busic
October 9, 1933
November 13, 2020
Glenna Busic Jennings Waldron, 87 of Pearisburg, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 in Blacksburg, Virginia. Born October 9, 1933 In Wythe County, she was the daughter of the late Garnett T. and Edna A. Busic. In addition to her parents Glenna was preceded in death by her first husband, John Jennings; brother, Thomas Busic Jr.; sisters, Virginia, June and Audrey.
Glenna had been a volunteer for hospice for over 23 years and retired from Mansfield Memorial Gardens with 30 years of service.
Glenna is survived by her second husband, Jack Waldron; her sons, Gary Jennings and wife, Nancy of Ohio, Mark Jennings and wife, Kay of Pearisburg, daughter, Brenda Smith and husband, Bobby of Pearisburg; her grandchildren, Brodie and wife, Leah, Logan and wife, Shannon, Jason, Ryan, Whitney and husband, Drew, Krista and Zachary. Glenna is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Noelle, Owen, Noah, Caroline and one great-grandbaby on the way.
There will be a celebration of Glenna's life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, Virginia, with Pastor Shaun Wilburn officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until time of services. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.kandallfuneralhome.com
. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke will be serving the family of Glenna Busic Jennings Waldron.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 16, 2020.