Eugene R. Whitmore
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Whitmore

Eugene R.

March 13, 1929

November 14, 2020

The hour has come and Eugene (Gene) walked into the path of Heaven on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mary Whitmore and son, Kevin Glenn. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Eunice Whitmore and son, David. Also a family friend, Randy Perry.

Gene will be remembered for his collection of antiques which was his greatest joy. He was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.

Burial will take place in Evergreen Burial Park with the Rev. John Snyder officiating. At Gene's request burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Woodlawn United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
