Doris Jean (Albert) Williams
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
DUBLIN, Va.
Doris Jean (Albert) Williams has left the building. She departed on her last boat ride on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Ever a free spirit, she loved dancing to Rock and Roll in the living room or sock hops, the wind in her hair while riding with the top down in her convertible, and skiing slalom on her beloved Claytor Lake. A graduate of Pearisburg High School, she attended Concord and Radford College and was the dietician of Radford Hospital for many years. She loved hosting and attending gatherings especially when they included delicious culinary delights. She loved a cup of coffee, sun on her face and an afternoon swim.
She was preceded in death by parents, G. Ralph and Winnie Albert; and brother, Barry Albert.
Doris is survived by her husband of 52 years, Eddie Williams; daughters, Scarlett Williams (Cavan Fleming and granddaughter, Emory Fleming), Misti Williams (Fiona O'Neill); sisters, Elsie Fern and Sonya Falls.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their love and care.
Due to COVID, there will be no service or gathering at this time. We prefer friends and family to stay healthy and alive.
Doris loved music. Her celebration of life playlist includes: He Stopped Loving Her Today; For the Good Times; Bop; Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox; Farewell Party. We offer her famous Italian Cream Cake recipe to those interested and welcome stories of the late, great Doris Williams so we can giggle in celebration of her overwhelming love and kindness.
