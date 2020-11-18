Menu
James Alexander "Jim" Smith
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
James "Jim" Alexander Smith

January 17, 1929 - November 9, 2020

James Alexander "Jim" Smith, age 91, of Daleville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020.

A memorial service honoring Jim's life at Rader Funeral Home, Daleville will be announced later. A private burial will be conducted at Virginia Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers please consider the Rescue Mission Ministries, P.O. Box 11525, Roanoke, VA 24022.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
