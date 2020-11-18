Menu
Frances Assaid Tracy
November 16, 2020

Frances Assaid Tracy of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020.

She graduated in 1962 from Roanoke Catholic School and retired from the V.A. Medical Center. Frances was a lifelong member (and choir member) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was also a member of Blue Ridge Cursillo.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Martha; husband, David Tracy; daughter, DeeDee Sapp; and sisters, Jeannine, Norma, and Mary.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, David and Jennifer Tracy; a daughter and daughter-in-law, Marti Tracy and Ashley Murphy; a son-in-law, Gary Sapp; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Gary, Katie, Molly, Emma, Alex, and Nate; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte; beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; and a "sister by choice," Vicky Rowland and her husband, Gary.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 12 noon on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from Our Lady of Perpetual Help with Father Ken Shuping officiating. Interment will follow in Saint Andrews Cemetery. The family requests all attendees to wear facemasks and practice social distancing. The service will be live streamed at olphsalem.org.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
