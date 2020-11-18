William James OnufrakDecember 16, 1945 - November 16, 2020Wiliam James "Bill" Onufrak, 74, of Roanoke, passed away at his home on Monday, November 16, 2020, after an extended illness. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Maxwell Onufrak and his father, William Onufrak.He is survived by his wife, Connie Onufrak; his daughters, Hollis Onufrak Batista and husband, C.J., and Courtney Onufrak Johnston and husband, Ryan; with grandchildren, Morgan Batista, Anna Batista, Sam Batista, Jake Johnston, and Isaac Johnston; great-grandchildren, Gabrial Ryatt Batista-Gettings and Serena Batista-Gettings; stepchildren, Buddy, Steve, Scottie, and Andrea with grandchildren, Hailee, Abigail and Nicholas; and special friends, Nita and Jim TarterBill was a graduate of Elon University with degrees in Business and Accounting and later earned his C.P.A. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity where he made many life-long friends. Bill was gifted with financial acumen and served and Chief Financial Officer for various companies before launching his own entrepreneurial career where he owned several businesses including an accounting firm.A visitation will be held at Valley Funeral home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. with a graveside service to be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Old Dominion Cemetery at 2 p.m. officiated by pastor, Clay Dawson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to honor Bill can be made to Elon University in his name. The family wishes to thank Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their kindness and aid during this time.