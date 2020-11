Julian Brown



October 3, 1989 - October 26, 2020



Julian Brown was born in Philadelphia, Pa. He passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Roanoke, Va. He was the beloved son of Donald Brown Jr. and Muriel Brown. He is survived by his parents; two sons; and five siblings.



His service was held at Francis Funeral Home in Philadelphia, Pa. on Friday, November 13, 2020.



Francis Funeral Home



5201 Whitby Ave Philadelphia PA 19143



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 19, 2020.