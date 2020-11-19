Geneva Lou Irene Niday Hayes
November 17, 2020
Geneva Lou Irene Niday Hayes, 84, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. with funeral services at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Dale Snider officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery, Fincastle Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 19, 2020.