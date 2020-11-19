Frederick Reckard McCormick III
November 13, 2020
Frederick Reckard McCormick III, of Warm Hearth Village, Blacksburg, Va., passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, due to complications of metastasized cancer.
Fred was born in July, 1940 in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Fred R. McCormick Jr., and Nancy McCormick Carson. He graduated from Marshall University with a degree in business administration and moved to Virginia in 1963. He lived in Radford, Va. for over 45 years and moved to Blacksburg in 2014. His career included work as industrial accountant for Kollmorgen Inland Motors in Radford and TMD Friction in Dublin.
Fred is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lelia ("Lee") McCormick; daughter, Amy McCormick Diduch, Ph.D, and son-in-law, B. Kent Diduch, M.D., of Staunton, Va. and granddaughter, Emma Diduch, a graduate student at Oxford University in Oxford, England; and son, Alan F. McCormick, Esq. and Cheryl Garr of Missoula, Monn.
He is also survived by his brother, Michael J. McCormick and wife, Rhoda of Bozeman, Monn., and nephews, Scott McCormick and Brian McCormick and families of Bozeman, Monn.; sister-in-law Marcia Moore Ware, and husband, Julian W. Ware of Princeton, W.Va.; nieces, Jennifer Ware and Sandra Ware also of Princeton, W.Va.; brother-in-law, S. Brent Moore, of Dunmore, W.Va. and niece, Sharon Moore Owens and family of Daniels, W.Va.; and a stepbrother, Robert Carson and wife, Robin and family in Towson, Md.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Blacksburg Presbyterian Church, 701 Church Street SE, Blacksburg, VA 24060, or to Warm Hearth Village Foundation Neighbors in Need, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24060.
Online condolences may be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.mccoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 19, 2020.