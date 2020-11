Jane S.



Glenn



December 6, 1956 - November 20, 2007



Jane, in these very dark and difficult days, we miss you all the more if that is even possible.



We love you and hope you will greet your Mom with contagious joy and love.



Love your friends and family



Ever the same.



Published by Roanoke Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.