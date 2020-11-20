Sabine W. Glenn
November 15, 2020
Sabine W. Glenn, 97, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Frank and Helen Wasicki, who emigrated from Poland to raise a family. Sabine attended Julia Richmond High School in Manhattan and Brooklyn College, leaving to work for the war department during World War II, and later as an executive secretary for R.R. Donnelley and Sons in Manhattan.
She married her World War II veteran husband, Paul, in 1946 and they raised a family in Virginia and New Jersey, before settling in Roanoke in 1985. Sabine had a true passion for reading books, and carried one wherever she went, which continued up until her death. She was also an avid volunteer for Public Libraries, the Catholic Church and later for the Roanoke Art Museum. Later in life she loved to tell her many stories about her life's journeys, and had an uncanny memory for detail, as anyone that knew her would agree.
Sabine was preceded in death by her husband, Paul B. Glenn; her daughter, Jane S. Glenn; sisters, Regina, Pauline, and Alfreda; brother, Raymond; sister-in-law, Nell Holt; and brother-in-law, Charles Wade Glenn.
Surviving is her son, Paul and his partner, Jonathan Charlton, of Roanoke; son, Todd and his wife, Mimi, of Cary, North Carolina; granddaughters, Lindsey Glenn of Cary, North Carolina, and Sarah Glenn of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandson, Wade of Loxahatchee, Florida; granddaughter, Chelsea and husband, Nate, of Loxahatchee, Florida; great-granddaughters, Izabella, Penelope and Claire; and special friends, Melissa Robinson and Donna Littlepage of Roanoke.
A private family celebration of Sabine's life will be planned in the near future.
Memorial donations can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke, Virginia. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 20, 2020.