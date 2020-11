Joan Divers



November 17, 2020



Joan Divers, age 79, of Moneta, went on to be with her parents on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Don Divers and son, Josh Divers. Private arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt. 220, Rocky Mount.



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 20, 2020.