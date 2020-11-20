Menu
Sharon LaCasse
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
Sharon LaCasse

February 8, 1959 - November 16, 2020

Sharon Elaine LaCasse (Dowdy), 61, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020. Sharon was born February 8, 1959 in Roanoke, Va. and moved with her loving husband, Thomas LaCasse to Cape Coral, Florida in 2016.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Christine Dowdy. She is survived by her husband, Thomas LaCasse; daughter, Magen Windel and husband, Joseph and grandchildren, Colin and Claire Windel; stepchildren, Michelle and Christoper LaCasse (Katie); stepgrandchildren, Gavin, Asher, and Corbin LaCasse. She is also survived by siblings, Wayne Dowdy (Phyllis), Joyce Bell (John), and Mark Dowdy (Sandy Lee), and many other family members and friends that will cherish her memory.

A private memorial service will be scheduled.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
