James Repass



October 1, 1939 - November 16, 2020



Dr. James Albert Repass, 81, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Spring Arbor Retirement Center in Richmond after a prolonged illness.



Jim was born October 1, 1939, and was raised in Salem, Va., where he attended Andrew Lewis High School and graduated magna cum laud from Hampden-Sydney College in 1961. There he was a member of Kappa Sigma social fraternity and Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. Jim studied medicine at the Medical College of Virginia, graduating in 1965. After a tour of duty in the Navy as a ship's physician during the Vietnam War, he specialized in internal medicine and nephrology and practiced his specialty in Richmond until his retirement in 1998. His hobbies included flying his Cessna 177 RG as an instrument rated pilot and motorbike riding.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Frederick Greene Repass and Hazel (Wiles) Repass of Salem, Va.; and his older brother, Frederick G. Repass Jr., of Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jackie (Gordon) Repass, Richmond, Va., and two brothers, Dr. John Scott and Judith (Hensley) Repass, Roanoke, Va., and Thomas Hurt and Carolyn (Whited) Repass, Jonesboro, Tenn. Also surviving are three nieces, Dr. Kathryn (Repass) Freedman and husband, Dr. Allen Freedman, Greenville, S.C., Nancy (Repass) Breeding and husband, Brian, Virginia Beach, Va. and Alison (Repass) Herrig and husband, Michael, Johnson City, Tenn.; and one nephew, John Scott Repass Jr., Charlotte, N.C., and wife, Gina (Brendle) Repass; and several grand nieces and nephews.



The family request memorials be made to Boxer Rescue & Adoption, 11003 Racoon Ridge Ct., Reston, VA 20191



Cremation Society of Virginia



7542 West Broad St., Richmond, VA 23294



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 20, 2020.