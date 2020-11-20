Bobby Estel Barnett
December 27, 1933 - November 18, 2020
Bobby Estel Barnett, 86 of Pearisburg, Va. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Bobby was born on December 27, 1933 in Pembroke, Va. and was a son of the late George Estel Barnett and Florence Lee Ratcliff Barnett.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Peggy Paulette Stafford Barnett; one daughter, Paula Gail Ratcliffe Robertson; son-in-law Kenneth D. Tate; and four brothers and six sisters.
Bobby was a United States Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict and a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Pearisburg. He was a retired employee of Radford Arsenal. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by one daughter, Barbara Barnett Tate of Pearisburg; son-in-law, Jerry (Joe) Robertson of Pearisburg; four grandchildren, Kelly Bostic and her husband, Peter of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Kyle Robertson and his wife, Jennifer of Pearisburg, Maria Tate of Pearisburg, Raiden Tate of Pearisburg; two great-grandchildren, Patrick and Kara Bostic of White Sulphur Springs; two sisters, Virginia Pratt of Roanoke, Christine (Peggy) Short and husband, Ennis of Goose Creek, S.C.; one brother, Jim Barnett and his wife, Rita of Roanoke and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Pearisburg with the Rev. Dr. Brian Burch and the Rev. Dr. Fred L. Austin officiating with burial following in the Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the Church. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Pearisburg. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 20, 2020.