Clara Frances Clemmer Carter
July 25, 1922 - November 13, 2020
Clara Frances Clemmer Carter, 98, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, a retiree of Eli Lilly/Elizabeth Arden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Burton Clemmer and Clara Belle Clemmer, and a son, Gary Carter, all from Roanoke.
Survivors include her son, Barry Carter and wife, Doris of Vinton; and daughter, Karen Carter Andrews of Birmingham, Ala. Also four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Burial will be scheduled at a later date. In leiu of flowers, pleae send donations to your local animal rescue or shelter.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 20, 2020.