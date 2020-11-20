Menu
Clara Frances Clemmer Carter
July 25, 1922 - November 13, 2020

Clara Frances Clemmer Carter, 98, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, a retiree of Eli Lilly/Elizabeth Arden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Burton Clemmer and Clara Belle Clemmer, and a son, Gary Carter, all from Roanoke.

Survivors include her son, Barry Carter and wife, Doris of Vinton; and daughter, Karen Carter Andrews of Birmingham, Ala. Also four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Burial will be scheduled at a later date. In leiu of flowers, pleae send donations to your local animal rescue or shelter.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
