William Tilghman "Bill" Sampson
January 30, 1931 - November 17, 2020
William Tilghman "Bill" Sampson, age 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
He was born on January 30, 1931, in Normal, Illinois, son of the late Hildred H. Sampson and Glen R. Sampson. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Sampson, Ruth Bright and her husband, Merle, and Pat Sampson.
After serving two years with the United States Army Signal Corps during the Korean War, Bill attended Roanoke College as an English Major. He worked as a broadcast writer for WSLS Radio and Television, as an all-media copywriter for several Virginia-based advertising agencies, and as a weekly column writer, titled Nature's Way, which appeared in a number of Virginia newspapers, including The Salem Times-Register. He also published several articles in magazines, such as Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine and Sunshine Magazine. Bill served for a time as vice president of the Valley Writers Chapter of the Virginia Writers Club and The Police Writers Club. Bill's favorite topic to write about was nature, hoping to share with readers his own sense of wonder at "...the perfection, the precision, the ineffable beauty of the natural world and the way it is put together." Bill was also an avid Amateur Radio Operator. He loved God, his family and friends, all of God's creatures and his country.
Bill is survived by his son, William Leon "Jay" Sampson and his wife, Traci; his daughter, Lala J. Chappelle; his grandchildren, Fallon B. Wright and her husband, Craig; Sawyer J. Chappelle and his wife, Kristina; Tyler J. Sampson; his great-grandson, Douglas W. Wright; and his dear friends, Amy Restivo; Nancy Spilberg.
Military graveside honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery.
The family wants to thank the heroes at Berkshire Health and Rehabilitation Center for the wonderful care that they gave to Bill while he was there. For those wishing to make memorials, the family asks that you please consider The American Cancer Society
Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
