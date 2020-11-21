Menu
Royal Brown "Buddy" Rodgers Sr.
Royal Brown "Buddy" Rodgers Sr.

November 19, 2020

Royal Brown "Buddy" Rodgers Sr., 97, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

His visitation will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Va. Graveside services will follow at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery with the Rev. Marina Gopadze officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA 24066
Nov
23
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
