Royal Brown "Buddy" Rodgers Sr.
November 19, 2020
Royal Brown "Buddy" Rodgers Sr., 97, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
His visitation will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Va. Graveside services will follow at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Fairview Cemetery with the Rev. Marina Gopadze officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 21, 2020.