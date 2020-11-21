Menu
Aaron Blair Jr.
1943 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1943
DIED
November 19, 2020
Aaron Blair Jr.

November 19, 2020

GRETNA, Va.

Aaron Blair Jr., age 77, of Gretna, formerly of Salem died on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Colbert-Moran Chapel. Burial at Liberty Memorial Cemetery will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and other times will be at the residence of his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Wilsie Doss Jr.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA 24557
Nov
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA 24557
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Jr was a very dear friend! He was always there to lend a helping hand when needed. He was a dedicated and hard working person and took great pride in his work! I will miss him dearly as I know his family will! May God give you comfort and peace in the days to come! Jr I know I will see you again one day until then please watch over us all!!

Love, Gail Zimmerman
Gail Zimmerman
Friend
November 20, 2020
Jr was a precious man
He will be missed
Susan and Claire Arrington
Friend
November 20, 2020
So sorry but he hurts no more. Our Prayers go out to the family. May God bless you all.
Tom & Ann Tuck
Friend
November 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sue Vessenmeyer (Lani Sue Adkins) and family
Sue Vessenmeyer
Family
November 20, 2020
Childhood friends and neighbors, Junior was always a gentle and easy going man. Prayers for the family left to mourn. Asking for God's comfort and peace.
Marilyn Shelton
Friend
November 20, 2020