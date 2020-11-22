Kittie Frazier Bagby Bishop
August 28, 1922 - November 10, 2020
Kittie Frazier Bagby Bishop, 98, formerly of Lexington, Va., died on November 10, 2020, of COVID-19 at Our Lady of the Valley, in Roanoke Virginia. Kittie was the only child of Patrick Dewey Bagby and Virginia Frazier Southard Bagby.
She is survived by one son, LaMarr Frazier Bishop of Beaufort, S.C.; granddaughter, Deann Frazier Bishop, and "grandson-in-law" Alejandro Rivera, both of Troutville, Va.
Her granddaughter is especially grateful to the endless stream of caregivers and friends that Kittie met in her life journey. In line with her wishes, there will be no formal memorial service. Any communications about Kittie are welcomed at [email protected]
Harrison's Funeral Home
714 S. Main Street
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.