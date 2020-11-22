Alice Marie Chisom Aliff
November 13, 2020
Alice Marie Chisom Aliff, 90, of Goodview, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020, with her family by her side. She loved serving the Lord and was actively involved in ministry at Beechland Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rufus G. Aliff Jr. Surviving her are a daughter, Carolyn Hughes (David); granddaughter, Emily Radford (James) and their children, Olivia and Ellie; grandson, Jeff Hughes (Yuna); sister, Edith Fisher; sister-in-law, Frances Chisom; numerous other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A celebration of Alice's life will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, following the visitation. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
