Catherine Hall Lee
Catherine Hall Lee

November 16, 2020

Catherine Hall Lee, 80, of Eagle Rock, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Catherine was a Unites States Navy veteran serving four years as a communication expert.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years and 2 months, Isom "Jack" Lee; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Denise Lee; daughter, Sonja M. DuPont; granddaughter, Kristen M. DuPont; brother, David (Judy) Hall; sister, Peggy Hasselbeck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-884-2276.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Eagle Rock
