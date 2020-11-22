Catherine Hall Lee
November 16, 2020
Catherine Hall Lee, 80, of Eagle Rock, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020.
Catherine was a Unites States Navy veteran serving four years as a communication expert.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years and 2 months, Isom "Jack" Lee; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Denise Lee; daughter, Sonja M. DuPont; granddaughter, Kristen M. DuPont; brother, David (Judy) Hall; sister, Peggy Hasselbeck; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-884-2276.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.