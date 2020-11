Harold SizerAugust 13, 1952 - November 2, 2020Harold D. Sizer, 68, of Salem, passed away on November 2, 2020.A private family service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. A celebration of Harold's life is being planned for the summer of 2021. Please enjoy an evening of James Brown, BB King, or Eric Clapton in memory of him! Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.simpsonfuneral.com Simpson Funeral Home5160 Peters Creek Road